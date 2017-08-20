SC eclipse forecast: With clouds expected to blanket most of the state, where should you go?

Palmetto State residents turning their heads skyward to observe Monday’s transcontinental eclipse might see only clouds, or even worse, get an eyeful of rain, the National Weather Service reports.

“It’s not looking too good for our area,” said Doug Berry, meteorologist with the NWS in Charleston. “We have a tropical wave that is making its way up from the south, off the ocean. It is fairly unusual but not unheard of, and it is going to pretty much cover our entire area.

The NWS is calling for 70 to 80 percent cloud cover along the Lowcountry coast according to Berry, who said that the further northwest in the state you go, the better your chances are of avoiding inclimate weather.

That certainly seems to be the case in Clemson, where conditions will be mostly sunny after some early morning fog.

Columbia and Greenwood each have slight, 20 percent chances of rain, Columbia after 1 p.m., and Greenwood after 2 p.m., but otherwise are expected to be mostly clear.

There are several places around the state expecting a 30 percent chance of rain alongside partly cloudy conditions, with most of that rain forecast to fall during totality if it comes. Rantowles, which is the closest city to Beaufort County to experience totality, is one of these locations. Bowman, Summerville, Orangeburg, Moncks Cormer and Santee, which will experience the longest totality time within a two hour drive of Beaufort County, are also on that list.

Many places are expected to have mostly cloudy conditions. That is the case in and around Beaufort County, where Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and Savannah are all forecast to have mostly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of rain. Hardeeville is expected to be similarly cloud troubled, but with only a 30 percent chance of rain.

Charleston, where many have planned to spend the eclipse, is also expected to be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., roughly 45 minutes before totality begins, though clouds could stay even if the rain moves on.

Since yesterday, the NWS’ overall forecast has shifted somewhat, with coastal Georgia expecting to get the worst of the bad weather rolling in. Any storms that do hit, no matter where they strike, will be capable of heavy rain and lightning and necessitate moving indoors.

In areas with cloud cover, clouds are expected to be thick and not to clear until right around the time of the eclipse, if they clear at all according to the NWS.

The best case scenario for Monday’s weather is that storms clear by the early afternoon, while the worst case scenario in the NWS’ forecast shows storms continuing to develop at that time.