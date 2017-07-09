Lowcountry weather: Heat moves out, storms move in

While temperatures are not exactly cool, the Lowcountry won’t have to deal with heat indexes over 100, at least for a while, the National Weather Service reports.
Helping to cool things off will be the rain that is expected to sweep through the area at the start of this week and return again by its end.
A slight, 20 percent chance of precipitation Sunday afternoon will give way to a 40 percent chance this evening, before moving into a 50 percent likelihood throughout Monday. Odds of storms will fall from 40 to 30 percent Tuesday through Wednesday before Thursday brings a day with no rain in the forecast.
Friday and Saturday will see the possibility of rain return, with a 30 percent chance on Friday moving to a 40 percent chance on Saturday.
Heavy rain is expected in some areas of the Lowcountry Sunday night due to slow moving systems, and a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts.
Highs of 89 are expected Sunday through Tuesday, but the thermostat is expected to climb slightly after that, reaching highs of 92 by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lows between 75 and 77 are forecast throughout the week.
Humidity throughout the week will hit the low to mid 90s in the late evening and early morning hours, while afternoon humidity is forecast to stay at or near 60.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
This Afternoon
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
- The National Weather Service
