Lowcountry weather: Temperatures will fall, but rain might too

Chances for wet weather will ramp up Saturday afternoon into Sunday, and temperatures should finally fall back into the high 80s or low 90s as a weak cold front passes through the Lowcountry, the National Weather Service reports.
There is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon that will give way to a 40 percent chance Saturday evening. A 50 percent chance of rain is forecast throughout Sunday and into Monday. Up to a half inch of rain is predicted.
Monday evening sees chances of rainfall drop to 30 percent before climbing back to 40 percent on Tuesday. Tuesday evening is predicted to be dry, but then a 30 percent chance of showers enters the picture again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday and Thursday nights are expected to be rain free, though.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to be scattered and isolated.
Saturday’s predicted high will be 94 degrees, but starting Sunday highs should consistently fall between 89 and 91. Saturday is also the last day we should see a heat index above 100 until Wednesday and Thursday. Lows throughout the week should be between 76 and 77.
Humidity over the next week should be between the high 80s and mid 90s.
7-day forecast
This Afternoon
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 101. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
