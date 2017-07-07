Lowcountry weekend forecast: Hotter weather, extreme UV index, possible showers ahead

Hot weather will be with us for a while longer in the Lowcountry, with the heat index making it even worse, the National Weather Service reports.
Friday will see a high of 94 with a heat index of 103, while Saturday will hit 92 with a heat index of 102. Highs should drop to 90 on Sunday and remain there or lower through the rest of the week, while the heat index will drop below 100 until Wednesday. Lows for the next week are forecast at or near 77.
Unfortunately, the slight cool down starting on Sunday coincides with a higher likelihood of rain entering the forecast. While Friday is expected to be dry, a 20 percent chance of showers emerges Friday night. That will become a 30 percent chance of storms throughout Saturday before climbing to a 40 to 50 percent chance through Tuesday night. After that, the odds of rain should drop to 30 percent through Thursday.
For those looking to escape the heat this weekend, there is always the beach.
A high of 90 is forecast along the coastal Lowcountry Friday, and that should drop to the high 80s Saturday and Sunday. There is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon, and that chance will persist through the weekend, increasing to 40 percent on Sunday. Southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph are forecast through the weekend.
The UV index is predicted to be extreme throughout the weekend, so be sure to limit your sun time. The National Weather Service recommends against sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Tide Forecast
On Hilton Head Island high tides should roll in between 8:10 p.m. and 8 40 p.m. Friday, depending on which beach you are on. High tides will be between 8:16 a.m. and 8:49 a.m. Saturday morning and 8:46 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. in the evening. Sunday will see morning high tides between 8:57 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and evening high tides between 9:24 p.m. and 9:57 p.m.
Friday’s afternoon low tide will arrive between 1:33 p.m. and 2:07 p.m., while morning low tides on Saturday will happen between 2:21 a.m. and 2:55 a.m., and in the afternoon between 2:16 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. Sunday morning will see low tides between 3:02 a.m. and 3:36 a.m., and afternoon low tides are expected between 2:57 p.m. and 3:31 p.m.
Low tides are expected to be around a half foot across the island, while high tides will be between 6 and 8 feet, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports.
In Beaufort, high tides will be at 9:04 p.m. Friday, 9:16 a.m. and 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:52 a.m. and 10:16 p.m. on Sunday. Low tides will be at 2:32 p.m. Friday, 3:04 a.m. and 3:17 p.m. Saturday, and 3:49 a.m. and 4:01 p.m. Sunday.
Beaufort’s morning high tides for the weekend are expected to be around seven feet, while evening high tides are expected to be near eight feet. Low tides are expected to be between a half foot and a foot, according to NOAA.
Rip current risks along the Lowcountry coast are expected to be low Friday according to the National Weather Service, but rip currents can always develop, so heed lifeguard advice, especially near groins, jetties and piers.
The National Weather Service does not have rip current forecasts for the rest of the weekend at this time.
7-day forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
