Hot Lowcountry: Heat index will make it feel above 100

Over the next few days the Lowcountry will have to contend with high temperatures and an even higher heat index, the National Weather Service reports.
Thursday’s forecast high is 95, but the heat index will make that feel like 106. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook suggesting that a heat advisory may be necessary Thursday, though one had not been issued as of 10 a.m.
High temperatures in combination with a high dewpoint lead to a high heat index, and as the thermostat climbs, it is important to take measures to ensure safety.
“If people are planning to be outside they should take breaks and sit in the shade, stay hydrated,” said Emily Timte, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston. “If you have a vehicle you want to make sure that you don’t leave any kids or pets in the car to avoid any death from the heat.”
Friday will see a high of 94 with a heat index of 103. Saturday will also see a high of 94, but Sunday will bring temperatures back to the low 90s, where they should remain through Wednesday.
The good news is that rain probabilities should remain low in the immediate future. Thursday is anticipated to be clear into the night, and rain does not return to the forecast until Friday afternoon. Even then, those chances are modest at around 20 percent.
After that, the possibility of rain returns, with highest likelihoods Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, each at 40 percent.
The Lowcountry should see afternoon humidity in the low 50s to low 60s throughout the next seven days. Evening and early morning humidity will stay in the mid- to high 80s tonight and tomorrow before creeping back up to the high 90s by Monday.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
The National Weather Service
