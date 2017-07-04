Kurt Strazdins KRT
Kurt Strazdins KRT

Weather

July 04, 2017 7:34 PM

How hot is it in Beaufort County? Hot enough for a National Weather Service alert.

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

Independence Day in the Lowcountry is sweltering this year. It’s so hot that the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Tuesday evening warning Fourth of July revelers to be cautious.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 103 to 107 degrees until sunset in Beaufort County and the surrounding areas, according to the alert sent out by the NWS.

The county could still see isolated showers or thunderstorms, but those are expected to be far and few between.

The NWS alert warned people celebrating outside to “exercise caution” in order to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

