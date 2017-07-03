Tourists fled the beach as a massive storm rolled across the Atlantic on Monday afternoon, July 3, 2017. Mike Scoop Harding Jr. Submitted video
Tourists fled the beach as a massive storm rolled across the Atlantic on Monday afternoon, July 3, 2017. Mike Scoop Harding Jr. Submitted video

Weather

July 03, 2017 5:01 PM

‘Everyone on Hilton Head is freaking out’: Beach-goers capture massive storm rolling over the Atlantic

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Everyone on Hilton Head is freaking out:' Tourist captures nasty-looking storm approaching the beach

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos