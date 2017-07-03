Lowcountry forecast: Scattered storms could hit Beaufort County on the Fourth

Typical to summertime weather in the Lowcountry, there’s a chance of rain every day this week, including the Fourth of July.
The highest chance of showers and thunderstorms this week will fall on Monday afternoon, with a 50 percent chance of rain, according to Emily Timte, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
At no other point this week are the odds of precipitation that high.
"In Beaufort County, there's a higher chance of rain around the inland area Monday afternoon, and it decreases as you get closer to the coast,” she said.
On the Fourth of July, the chance of rain drops to 30 percent, and should be decreasing throughout the day, Timte said. Any storms that do form are expected to be isolated and scattered.
“It looks like any storms tomorrow would be scattered and there should be breaks in the clouds tomorrow night,” Timte said Monday.
Heat index temperatures will reach in the 100s Monday and Tuesday, so prepare for hot weather.
Beaufort County forecast
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Independence Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
