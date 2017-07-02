Lowcountry forecast changes mean storms could interfere with Independence Day fireworks

The likelihood of the Lowcountry facing Independence Day rain has increased, with the possibility of evening rain now putting fireworks displays at risk.
The 4th will see the odds of rainfall hitting 40 percent by mid-morning and staying in that range throughout the day and most of Wednesday as well.
“It looks like we may have just a little more moisture across the area, which led to a slight increase in the chance of showers and thunderstorms and also led to a little bit better chance for the showers and thunderstorms to persist into the evening hours,” said Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “But typically after sunset they will deteriorate or weaken pretty rapidly.”
So, while it might be a good idea to keep your fireworks covered and formulate a backup, all hope is not lost for a fireworks filled 4th.
Today is the driest the area might be for a while, with a slight, 20 percent chance of storms in the area this afternoon and this evening. That will give way to a far higher likelihood tomorrow, with chances of precipitation reaching 50 percent by the afternoon. Thursday and Friday evening are the only two spots in the forecast with no rain predicted. The greatest chance for storms each day will come in the afternoon.
Today’s expected high is 92, and the highs for the rest of the week should be in the low 90s as well, while lows throughout the week are uniformly predicted to be 76.
Humidity will continue to hit highs in the low to mid 90s in the evenings and early mornings and reach lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s each afternoon.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Independence Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
