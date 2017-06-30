Lowcountry weekend forecast: Cover up those fireworks, rainy forecast for days ahead

Forecasters have good and bad news for Fourth of July weekend weather in the Lowcountry.
The good news is that the skies Lowcountry should be rain-free Tuesday night, just in time for Independence Day fireworks to take to the skies.
The bad news is that the possibility of rain is in the picture pretty much the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 70 percent chance of rain during the day Friday and a 50 percent chance of rain Friday night. The Lowcountry could see up to a half inch of rain, with more possible in some areas due to slow moving storm systems.
“There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere right now, and any time you have showers or thunderstorms, you just get a lot more bang for your buck,” said Bob Bright, meteorologist with The National Weather Service in Charleston. “You can wring out more moisture from the atmosphere.”
Bright stressed that the flood risk from the heavier rain is expected to be low.
Saturday and Sunday will each bring a 40 percent chance of rain, with a 30 percent chance in the evenings.
From Monday on, each day will see a 30 percent chance of wet weather, with the clouds set to part on July 4 evening, and then clear again Wednesday night before a 30 percent chance of storms Thursday.
There is currently a 30 percent chance of precipitation on July 4, with afternoon storms expected to clear by evening.
However, as a new weather system moves into the area this weekend, the chances of rain on the Fourth of July may increase, Bright said. So it may be wise to play it safe and cover up those fireworks.
Friday will be the last we see of high temperatures in the 80s for a while. Starting tomorrow, high temperatures in the low 90s can be expected for the next six days. Lows in the mid 70s are forecast for the next seven days.
Humidity in the Lowcountry should continue its trend of low to mid 60s each afternoon giving way to low to mid 90s in the evenings and early mornings.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Today
A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Independence Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
