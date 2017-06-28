Goodbye blue skies? What your Lowcountry Independence Day forecast looks like.

Clear skies today and tonight might be the last that the Lowcountry sees through Independence Day.
Starting Thursday and lasting through July 4, every day will bring with it between a 20 and 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a 40 percent chance of rain predicted for the holiday itself. Rainfall on Friday could reach a quarter inch, and possibly more in some areas. Most storm activity is anticipated in the afternoon and early evening hours through the 4th.
“In terms of the intensity of the storms, we’re not anticipating anything too extreme” said Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “Pretty much just your run-of-the-mill summertime thunderstorms, with the possibility that one or two of them might get strong to possibly severe. But that’s a pretty low risk at this point.”
Barnes does not anticipate flooding, although if a system remains in place long enough there might be some minor “nuisance” flooding. He advises people to take special care to remain safe from lightning, however.
“What we say is ‘when thunder roars go indoors,’ ” said Barnes. “So far this year we’ve seen, compared with the last few years, fewer lightning fatalities and we’d really like to keep it that way. If you can hear thunder you’re close enough to get struck by lightning.”
Temperatures are expected to creep back up into the low 90s at the start of next week after a period of relative cool. Lows are forecast to be in the mid 70s.
Humidity will move between the high 50s to high 80s through tomorrow night, but will hit 100 percent early Friday morning and reach at least the high 90s every morning through July 4. Afternoons and evenings will be less humid, ranging from the high 50s to high 70s.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Independence Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
- The National Weather Service
Comments