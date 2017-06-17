More wet weather to welcome the work week

The scattered thunderstorms peppering the Lowcountry this weekend show no signs of stopping.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the end of next week, with the possibility for two inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. That cold front should stay put for a few days, bringing more precipitation with it through Friday.
Storms are more likely inland than along the coast, and afternoons throughout the week will bring the highest likelihood of wet weather.
The good news is that temperatures in the area should remain relatively cool, with highs peaking in the mid to high 80s until late in the week.
“We’re getting into late spring/early summer so this is a typical kind of phenomenon this time of year,” said James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “Summer time preparedness is advisable. Be aware of the fact that thunderstorms are a possibility. Don’t be outside during lightning. Common sense type stuff.”
Here is your forecast for the coming week.
The work week forecast
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Monday Night
Chance of showers and thunderstorms continues. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday
Chance of showers and thunderstorms returns. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
The weekend arrives with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
