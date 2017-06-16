The good news: The weekend is finally here. The bad: You may need an umbrella

This weekend in the Lowcountry promises to start with a bang, or more accurately, a crash of thunder.
The National Weather Service expects scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the weekend. There’s also a chance for inclimate weather peaking on Saturday afternoon between 3 and 7 p.m, the weather service said.
Storms are more likely to strike inland than along the coast, according to Emily Timte, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Even the beaches are fair game.
While the storms are not expected to be widespread or severe, there is always a possibility that some will be stronger than others. Timte said.
“We certainly couldn’t rule out a couple (of) stronger to severe storms, and any strong or severe storms could produce gusty winds and hail,” she said.
Average rainfall totals are not expected to be high since storms will be scattered, but some areas may see an inch or more of rain.
Timte recommends paying attention to weather forecasts over the weekend, heeding any warnings that might be issued, and taking shelter when necessary.
“If you can hear thunder, you should go inside,” said Timte.
The weekend forecast
Today
After 2 p.m there will be a 30 percent chance of scattered showers. It is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and winds out of the south around 8 mph.
Tonight
The possibility for showers and thunderstorms continues, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation mostly before 1 a.m. Otherwise, the forecast is mostly cloudy, with a predicted low of around 74 and winds out of the south between 7 and 9 mph.
Saturday
There is a 50 percent chance that showers and thunderstorms may roll in after 10 a.m. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 88 and a south wind between 6 and 9 mph. Anticipated rainfall is between a tenth and quarter of an inch, though greater amounts are possible.
Saturday Night
There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74 and a wind out of the south around 9 mph.
Sunday
Sunday arrives with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 and a south wind of 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
The weekend comes to a close with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Comments