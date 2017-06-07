Screenshot from National Weather Service Charleston radar around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday
Weather

June 07, 2017 4:45 PM

Weather Service: Beaufort County faces possibility of flooding tonight

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A coastal flood advisory was issued by National Weather Service Charleston for Beaufort County and coastal Colleton County for Wednesday night.

The advisory, issued just after 2:30 p.m., warns that low-lying coastal areas of the two counties could potentially experience shallow saltwater flooding between about 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Drivers should be aware that with the possible flooding, some roads may become impassable, the NWS advises.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

