Weather Service: Beaufort County faces possibility of flooding tonight

A coastal flood advisory was issued by National Weather Service Charleston for Beaufort County and coastal Colleton County for Wednesday night.
The advisory, issued just after 2:30 p.m., warns that low-lying coastal areas of the two counties could potentially experience shallow saltwater flooding between about 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Drivers should be aware that with the possible flooding, some roads may become impassable, the NWS advises.
This story will be updated.
