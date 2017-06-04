Storms are expected in the area Monday through Wednesday.
June 04, 2017 4:00 PM

Another stormy week ahead for the Lowcountry

By Ashley Jean Reese

Soak up as much sun as you can this evening. Storms are expected to hit the Lowcountry on Monday.

Sunday will remain mostly clear and warm through the evening, with a low of 73 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. on Monday for all of Beaufort County and after 1 p.m for Jasper County.

Chances increase from a 60 percent chance to an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms by Tuesday morning. The storms are expected to continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The storms are not expected to be severe at this time.

Skies should clear by Thursday morning, the weather service forecast shows.

Highs in the low- to mid-80s are expected throughout the week, according to the weather service.

Next weekend’s forecast shows mostly sunny skies with highs nearing 90 degrees.

