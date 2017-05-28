Memorial Day forecast: Hot, humid day in the Lowcountry

The good news — there’s only a slight chance of late-afternoon rain on Memorial Day.
But it’s not going to feel all that dry out.
Relative humidity is expected to reach 90 percent by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
And it’s going to be hot. High temperatures are predicted to be between 90 and 93 degrees for Beaufort and Jasper Counties, the weather service reports.
But heat index values are expected to sore over 100 degrees.
In Beaufort, a high of 93 degrees is forecast with a heat index reaching 103, according to the weather service. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a light breeze.
There’s a 20 percent chance of storms after 3 p.m. for the area.
Hilton Head Island should also see mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 91 degrees, but it will feel more like 97 degrees, according to the weather service.
The weather service forecast shows a slight chance of thunderstorms every day Tuesday through Thursday. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued, stating scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday could become severe. The main threat is wind and hail.
Accuweather shows the potential for strong storms increasing by the end of this week.
According to the outlook, high tide could cause a coastal flood advisory to be issued Sunday night.
