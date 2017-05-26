Tybee tornado upgraded to EF-2; Fort Pulaski closed indefinitely, boaters remain missing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 These Beaufort shrimpers went missing off the coast this week. Here's what they say went horribly wrong Pause 4:09 ‘That’s a tornado, and it’s coming right at us’: Footage captures twister at Tybee 0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville 0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 0:53 How to give a Gullah greeting 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 1:57 Want a new home in paradise? Lowcountry's first Margaritaville retirement community may be for you 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 2:06 What will the Beaufort Police Department's drone do? 1:25 Why should you care about flood maps? They could save (or cost) you money. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Four views of Tuesday's close-call tornado near Tybee Island, as recorded by Jammy McCall and Mike Russell from the North end of Tybee Island, Justin Knapp from the Back River and Nick James from on Tybee Island. Jammy McCall, Justin Knapp, Nick James and Mike Russell Submitted video

