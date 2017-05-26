Tybee tornado upgraded to EF-2; Fort Pulaski closed indefinitely, boaters remain missing

The tornado that touched down near Tybee Island on Tuesday has been upgraded to an EF-2 by the National Weather Service.
More than 30 homes were damaged by the storm on Wilmington Island where the tornado originally touched down, the weather service said.
The tornado initially was considered an EF-1, which has winds between 100 and 110 mph. It moved east-northeast from the southern end of the island until it reached Fort Pulaski, according to the weather service.
Fort Pulaski was heavily damaged by the tornado and is closed until further notice, The Savannah Morning News reported.
After investigating, weather service experts now say the tornado gained strength before it reached the historic fort, becoming an EF-2 with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph.
“The tornado moved over/near the visitor center of the Fort, where it caused the concrete walls and roof structure to shift and buckle,” the weather service said. “... There were many hardwood trees snapped ... all around the complex of the Fort, along with at least two mid-sized vehicles in the parking lot being pushed and rolled over.”
Two employees were at Fort Pulaski when the tornado came through, according to the Morning News. Neither person was injured, but one of their cars was damaged.
Crews are working to restore the fort, but it is not clear when it will reopen, according to the newspaper.
The visitors center has to be repaired before the fort can reopen because it serves as the restroom and visitor contact station at the site.
The weather service said the tornado exited Fort Pulaski and moved into the Atlantic “as a strong tornado/waterspout.”
Three crew members of a fishing boat are still missing after their boat capsized northeast of Tybee Island.
“We surmised that this vessel was hit by the tornado after it moved north from Fort Pulaski,” the weather service said.
The Miss Debbie fishing vessel was found “belly up” Tuesday evening, WSAV reports.
Search and rescue crews have been looking for the fishermen since around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. As of Friday morning, the boaters had not been located, according to the WSAV report.
United States Coast Guard officials identified the boaters as Gary McGowan, Benjamin Dover and Isaac West, according to WJCL. The Miss Debbie is from Nags Head, N.C, but the crew members’ hometowns were not immediately available, WJCL reports.
According to WSAV, the boat’s life raft was found empty.
