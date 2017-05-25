You might be able to see the International Space Station from Beaufort County tonight and this weekend

You might be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station this weekend in the Lowcountry.
According to NASA’s app “Spot the Station,” the International Space Station should be visible from Beaufort County for 6 minutes around 9:09 p.m. Thursday. It should appear just above the horizon to southwest.
The station will disappear below the horizon to the northeast.
The sky should be clear tonight around that time, according to Accuweather.
The space station looks like an airplane or a bright star moving across the sky, according to NASA’s website .
But it’s moving much faster than an airplane.
The football-field-size station circles the Earth every 90 minutes at a whopping 17,500 miles per hour. The crew gets to watch 16 sunsets and sunrises each day.
If you don’t catch it tonight, here are a couple more chances you can see the station from the Bluffton and Beaufort areas this weekend:
- May 26, 3:41 a.m. for 4 min
- May 26, 5:17 a.m. for 6 min
- May 27, 4:25 a.m. for 6 min
- May 27, 9:05 p.m. for 2 min
