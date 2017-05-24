School bus riders may arrive home a little later than usual

Bus transportation may be a little slower than usual because of the severe weather, according to a message delivered to Beaufort County School District parents via email, text and mobile app.
“Due to severe weather across Beaufort County this afternoon, it’s possible that some school bus routes may take longer than usual to complete. We know that the safety of our student riders is the top priority for both parents and educators. Thank you for your patience, and we urge everyone to be safe during this potentially severe weather,” the message read.
District spokesman Jim Foster added, “We know we have locally heavy rain and intermittent high winds, so drivers may be forced to slow way down when they encounter these conditions and when crossing bridges.”
The brunt of the storm will be from 3 to 9 p.m.Wednesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Timpte. A tornado watch is in effect for Beaufort County through 6 p.m.
