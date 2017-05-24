Meteorologist: Chances increase for severe weather/ tornadoes in Beaufort County today

Get ready for another day of severe weather in the Lowcountry with forecasters warning that Wednesday could be worse than Tuesday.

After a likely tornado swept through Chatham County, Ga., Tuesday evening before weakening and disappearing when it hit water off Tybee Island, Beaufort County should prepare for severe weather again Wednesday, Emily Timpte, meteorologist at NWS Charleston, said.

Residents should expect the brunt of the storm from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, but thunderstorms could occur in the area before then.

“We’re looking at very similar conditions from yesterday with the biggest threat being damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but today’s atmospheric conditions are a little more favorable,” she said.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were no major warnings or watches issued by the National Weather Service for Beaufort County, but Timpte said residents should keep aneye on the weather throughout the day.

An estimated 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in the county Tuesday, Timpte said, and there is still a risk of localized flooding, especially around low lying areas and areas along the coast around high tide around 8 p.m. this evening.

“If heavy rainfall occurs around the time of the evening high tide, roads could become impassable,” the National Weather Service Charleston warns.

For those who have Memorial Day plans in the Lowcountry, the weather should clear up for the weekend.

“The forecast is looking a lot better toward the end of the week as the chance of rain drops on Thursday, and it should be sunny and warm by the weekend,” Timpte said.

The Lowcountry could see a rainy Memorial Day, however, with a chance of precipitation around 30 percent.