Severe storm warning for Beaufort, Jasper and Chatham counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Beaufort, Jasper and Chatham counties Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the warning just after 4:30 p.m. to last until approximately 5:30 p.m., according to the warning. The storm is expected to affect Savannah, Hilton Head Island, Pooler, Bluffton, the Bellinger Hill area, Garden City, Port Wentworth and Tybee Island
At 4:30 p.m. radar showed the storm was near the Bellinger Hill area and moving east at about 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The storm could bring up to 60 mph wind gusts that could damage trees and power lines and quarter-sized hail that could leave minor damage to vehicles.
Damage can be reported to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments