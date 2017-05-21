Rainy days ahead: What the weather looks like for the Lowcountry this week

After a few weeks of summer heat, it will feel a lot more like spring in the Lowcountry this week.
The National Weather Service forecast shows a chance of rain every day Monday through Thursday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to pop up throughout the area Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the weather service.
The chance for thunderstorms increases after 2 p.m. on Monday, the forecast shows.
According to the weather service, there’s a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms overnight on Monday, and thunderstorms are likely all day Tuesday.
Tuesday rainfall totals are expected to be between half to three quarters of an inch, the weather service predicts.
Thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday night, all day Wednesday and will remain likely overnight into Thursday morning, according to the weather service.
Storms are expected to move out of the area by 8 a.m. on Thursday, leaving mostly sunny skies with a high near 81 degrees, the forecast shows.
As of Sunday evening, the forecast is showing clear skies with highs in the low- to mid-80s for Memorial Day weekend.
According to accuweather.com, there is a chance for thunderstorms again on Memorial Day.
There is a slight risk of this week’s scattered thunderstorms turning severe, according to the National Weather Service.
