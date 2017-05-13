Update: Special weather statement issued for Beaufort County, second severe thunderstorm warning for Jasper County

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties at 3:07 p.m. Saturday.
Strong winds up to 55 mph and penny sized hail are expected with the storm, according to the alert.
The service says to “expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshield is unlikely.”
Ridgeland, Grahamville, Coosawhatchie, Old House, Gardens Corner, Sheldon, Switzerland and Pocotaligo are in the storm’s path, the weather service reports.
A second severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Jasper County that will remain in effect until 4 p.m.
The warning also includes Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties in Georgia.
A line of severe thunderstorms were located northwest of Pooler, Ga., around 2:55 p.m., according to the alert.
The alert says these storms are expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and damage trees and powerlines.
Savannah, Pooler, Rincon, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale and Hardeeville are all in the storm’s path, the weather service reports.
Those traveling on I-95 should be alert.
The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jasper County that will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
According to the alert, storm with “a history of producing damage” are moving northeast from Georgia into South Carolina.
The warning includes portions of Jasper, Allendale and Hampton counties in South Carolina, as well as Screven, Bulloch and Effingham counties in Georgia.
Hazards include wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny sized hail, according to the alert.
The alert also states to “expect damage to trees and powerlines.”
The weather service warns anyone in the storm’s path to “move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.”
Comments