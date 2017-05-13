The sun will come out tomorrow — just in time for Mother’s Day

Expect scattered thunderstorms to continue for the next few hours in the region.
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are likely for the Lowcountry until about 7 p.m. on Saturday.
A slight chance of thunderstorms remains until after midnight.
The weather service forecasts rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Higher precipitation totals are possible depending on thunderstorm locations, according to the weather service.
Planning on spending time with mom outdoors on Sunday? Mother Nature approves.
Skies should clear in the overnight hours, bringing sunshine and a high near 80 degrees for Mother’s Day, according to the weather service.
Temperatures will continue to heat up throughout next week, reaching the upper-80s or low-90s by Wednesday, the weather service predicts.
This follows a week of record-breaking temperatures across the region.
