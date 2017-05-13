Weather

May 13, 2017 9:54 AM

Will rain close down the Bluffton Village Festival (or its ugly dog contest?)

By Erin Heffernan

The Bluffton Village Festival will go on despite a forecast of showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday, organizers announced on social media Friday.

The 39th annual event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 on Calhoun Street in downtown Bluffton. The festival includes a street fair full of arts and crafts, food vendors and live music. Favorite events each year include the pie eating contest which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and the annual Bluffton Ugly Dog Contest scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

To see a full list of events, vendors and shuttle information, visit the festival’s page here.

Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh

