Record temperatures heat up the Lowcountry

It’s only May, but it feels more like late summer in the Lowcountry.
High temperatures soared into the 90s Wednesday, breaking records for Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Savannah.
The Savannah Morning News reported Wednesday’s high temperature of 95 degrees broke the record high of 94 degrees reported on May 10, 1889.
According to intellicast.com, Hilton Head and Bluffton both broke a record as well. The previous high temperature on May 10 was in 1963, with a high of 91 degrees. Both Hilton Head and Bluffton hit a toasty 92 on Wednesday.
While the island is only expected to reach 90 degrees today, it’s supposed to be even hotter in Bluffton.
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies and a high of 94. If it heats up to 95, Bluffton will match the record set in 1955.
Beaufort’s forecast shows today’s weather will be almost identical to Wednesday’s — mostly sunny and 92 degrees.
The warmest day ever recorded in the county in the month of May was May 25, 1986, when the high reached 99 degrees, according to intellicast.com.
Weather service forecasters say high temperatures will stick around the upper 80s and low 90s for the area on Friday, but cool down as storms move into the area Friday night.
The weather service predicts a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms for all of Beaufort County on Friday evening, with chances increasing to 60 percent for Saturday.
Weekend highs will be in the low 80s with clear skies Sunday.
Temperatures will begin to climb again on Monday, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s by Wednesday.
