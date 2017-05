Watch a thunderstorm roar over Savannah area, National Wildlife Refuge

A strong storm front moved over Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday, which spawned a likely tornado in Garden City north of Savannah. This video was recorded on Alligator Alley, S.C. 170 in the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, just before 6 p.m., and shows what might be the downspout. The cranes of the Port of Savannah can just be seen to the lower right.