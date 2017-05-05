Tornadoes miss Beaufort County, but damage reported in surrounding areas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:28 Did a tornado do this damage near the Georgia ports? Pause 1:19 Tabor Vaux on the reason for the impasse in the Hilton Head National negotiations 2:31 Port Royal Vet: 'The reason she survived is because she is a fighter.' 0:21 Watch a thunderstorm roar over Savannah area, National Wildlife Refuge 0:37 The making of 'Little Blue' ... miniaturized 0:58 Renovations under way at the Heyward House 1:59 Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 0:51 Diamondback rattlesnake found on Fripp Island says ‘NOPE’ when camera gets too close 0:47 Jamol Horton shooting scene in Ridgeland 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A severe thunderstorm moved through southern Georgia and the Lowcountry on Thursday, passing through Chatham County, Ga. and into Beaufort and Jasper counties. Several stores reported severe damage, including one auto parts store that was nearly destroyed in Garden City, Ga. The National Weather service was planning to survey the damage to determine if a tornado touched down. There were no serious injuries. Drew Martin Staff video