Tornadoes miss Beaufort County, but damage reported in surrounding areas

Severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes tore through the region Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.
While the worst of it passed over Beaufort and Jasper counties without producing any significant damage, a few surrounding areas were hit pretty hard by the storm system.
According to storm reports submitted to the National Weather Service, “severe damage to (Advance) Auto Parts store” in Garden City, Ga. — located just outside of Savannah — indicates a “likely tornado”.
A drive through Garden City Friday morning revealed that the most significant damage was to the auto parts store, just off of Ga. 80.
The roof was torn off the building, and some of its walls were missing. Insulation and other debris surrounded the barely-standing building, and campers nearby were knocked over.
Even though the damage is significant, it appeared confined to a small area.
According to the Savannah Morning News, five minor injuries were reported Thursday night and one person was taken to the hospital.
The Morning News reports 14 structures were damaged in Chatham County as the storm rolled through around 5:45 p.m.
Another storm brought down trees and powerlines in Colleton County near Walterboro.
PC: @Pastorkid97, but look at this! Walterboro's outlying areas are shut down! Trees/lines down everywhere. @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/vpHsQFrtxB— Onomatopoeia (@AnaMojo) May 5, 2017
A weather spotter reported damage, stating in a report to the weather service there were “numerous power poles snapped and trees down on Black Creek Rd. near I-95. Possible tornado.”
Major damage in Walterboro along Bells Highway. Trees and power lines down from last night's storm. #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/IG440aRTU7— Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 5, 2017
At least four other reports of tree and powerline damage were submitted to the National Weather Service for Colleton County, and one report even described significant damage to a home.
“Windows blow(n) out and roof damage to house in the 1500 block of Cane Break Rd.,” the report read.
A tree branch has gone through the wall of a home in Walterboro. Tune into @Live5News at 11 to see just how extensive this damage is pic.twitter.com/XoUNCNx7La— Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) May 5, 2017
According to another storm report, the damage area was “approximately 1/4 to 1/2 mile wide along McLeod Rd. east of I-95.”
The damage spilled over in Dorchestor County, according to reports.
The Charleston-based weather service office tweeted around 9:50 a.m. that two storm survey teams are being dispatched to Chatham, Colleton and Dorchestor counties on Friday.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments