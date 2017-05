Did a tornado rip through the Lowcountry?

A severe thunderstorm moved through the Lowcountry on Thursday, May 5, 2017, moving through Chatham County, Ga. and into Beaufort and Jasper counties. Several stores reported severe damage including one auto parts store that was nearly destroyed. The National Weather service has not determined if a tornado did touch down but is expected to survey the damage. There were no serious injuries.