Cold front brings potential for tornadoes

A cold front is moving into the area, bringing with it the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon through early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia.
The main threat of these storms is damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, according to the weather service.
Storms have already developed to the west, and meteorologists expect the system to arrive in the area before sunset.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible until early Friday morning, according to the weather service.
The weather service has also issued multiple marine warnings ahead of the storms.
There’s a moderate risk for rip currents along the coast of South Carolina and Georgia through this evening.
