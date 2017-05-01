Sever thunderstorm warning: ‘Move indoors immediately’

A severe thunderstorm warning was put out for Jasper County and other parts of South Carolina and Georgia on Monday night.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the warning shortly after 7 p.m. to be in affect until about 8 p.m., according to the NWS website. The warning is in place for Jasper, Allendale, Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and Effingham County in Georgia.
“Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms,” according to the warning. “Move indoors immediately.”
Radar showed a line of severe thunderstorms stretching from 9 miles northeast of Allendale, to near Lake Warren State Park, to 9 miles northwest of Springfield at 7:06 p.m., according to the warning. The storms were moving east at 30 mph.
Ridgeland, Allendale, Hampton, Yemassee, Lake Warren State Park, Colleton, Varnville and Estill could expect 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, according to the warning. The warning also includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 19 and 20, 22 and 30 and 36 and 21. Trees and power lines could be damaged by the storms.
It’s best to avoid open spaces and tall objects like trees or utility poles, according to the warning. Interior rooms on the lowest level of a building are safest in this type of storm.
Storm damage can be reported to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments