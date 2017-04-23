Get ready for summer heat this week

The end of April along the east coast could feel just as hot as July this year.
Temperature surges along the east coast will bring the heat up to the 80s and 90s for summer-like weather, according to an AccuWeather forecast. A jet stream, or “a fast river of air” that “guides weather systems along” is forecast to curve northeast from Texas to Maine, with the heat below the curve.
“South of the jet stream, the weather is often quite warm,” according to AccuWeather. “How far to the north and east the crest of the jet stream bulge occurs will determine how far north and east the core of the warm air sets up. Temperatures will soar after a storm spreads rain and dreary conditions up the East Coast early this week.”
The most alarming differences in temperature will be felt up north near the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and the central Appalachians. Even spots with wind and cooler air coming off of the ocean or lakes, temperatures will still be above average for this time of year.
“Temperatures in some areas will run 15 to 25 degrees above average and will be more typical of the middle of July,” according to AccuWeather.
Depending on where exactly the jet stream sets, temperatures could cool down before they reach the Atlantic coast.
“If the crest of the jet stream bulge sets up a couple of hundred miles farther east, then hot weather would approach the Atlantic coast,” according to AccuWeather. “If the jet stream bulge sets up a couple of hundred miles farther west, then cooling effects from the ocean will penetrate well inland, perhaps to the Appalachians.”
By early May, temperatures in southeastern states should return to normal levels for spring.
A cold front could bring storms over the next few days in the Lowcountry.
Comments