Grab the sunscreen today, umbrella tomorrow

It’s perfect weather for the beach today, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and sunny skies.
Just make sure to pack your sunscreen, and be aware that there is a low risk of rip currents today according to the National Weather Service.
Tomorrow’s skies could be a bit more dreary.
According to the weather service’s forecast, a cold front could push thunderstorms into the area by Sunday afternoon. The latest forecasts state, “Marginally severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and hail will be possible on Sunday across parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.”
The forecast also states that “any severe threat should remain isolated and in a narrow window around peak heating.”
As of around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, forecasts show Beaufort County has about a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
Though the cold front won’t drop temperatures too drastically, the weather service predicts highs in the 70s for the beginning of next week with lows dipping into the 50s. By Wednesday, temperatures will soar back into the 80s, possibly hitting 90 in some inland areas.
According to Accuweather, the final week of April could bring temperatures more typical of mid-July to all of the eastern U.S.
Comments