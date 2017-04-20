Weather

April 20, 2017 1:21 PM

First tropical depression of the year forms in the Atlantic

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

The first tropical depression of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm system formed earlier in the week and was upgraded to a subtropical storm on Wednesday.

According to the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, there has only been one April tropical cyclone in the Atlantic from 1851 to 2016.

If the current system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be named Arlene.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the storm was spotted 730 miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

 

The storm is projected to head north and will not be a threat to land, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. There are no coastal watches or warnings at this time.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season officials goes from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

It's raining in Beaufort. How's the weather where you are?

It's raining in Beaufort. How's the weather where you are? 1:47

It's raining in Beaufort. How's the weather where you are?
A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island 0:25

A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island
Workers connect dock at Downtown Marina 0:35

Workers connect dock at Downtown Marina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos