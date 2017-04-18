Strong thunderstorms moving south through Beaufort County

The National Weather Service is warning residents of Beaufort and Colleton counties of potentially severe thunderstorms moving through the region.
The service reported radar signals around 3:45 p.m. of strong thunderstorms near Yemassee moving south at about 10 mph. The storm could produce wind up to 55 mph and penny-size hail, large enough to damage crops and trees, but probably not large enough to damage windshields.
Torrential rainfall also is occurring.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
