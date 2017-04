More Videos

0:38 Time lapse shows storm rolling into Bluffton

2:31 Massive storm front rolls into Jasper County

1:17 Storm rolls through Beaufort, some roads flood

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at Folly Field Beach ahead of storms

1:01 Historic Bluffton cemetery cleared of hurricane debris

0:43 Wrecked boats on Factory Creek removed

1:14 5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

1:01 How Rest Park Farm saved its strawberry patch

1:39 Storm brings massive hail to the region

0:41 Crunch time: final boat at Palmetto Bay prepped for demo

0:44 Things you take for granted are the ones you miss the most