A ‘pretty lucky’ Beaufort County spared storm’s wrath

Beaufort County missed the brunt of Wednesday night’s storm which saw heavy rain, thunder, lightning and golf-ball sized hail in areas to the north and south of the county.
Coastal Georgia, particularly Tybee Island, was hit hard around 8 p.m. Wednesday with the hail, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Lamb. The Charleston area, especially West Ashley, saw 1-inch hail shortly before midnight, he said.
“It’s pretty unusual for us to see golf ball-sized hail in Georgia any time of year,” Lamb said. “It’s definitely takes a severe storm to produce that size hail.”
Beaufort County, however, was only peppered by wind and rain.
“That portion of South Carolina was relatively spared,” Lamb said. “Beaufort County was pretty lucky that the worst of the storm went just north or south of the county.”
While there were no reports of severe weather locally, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods.
Thursday’s danger is in the trees.
With wet soil and 20 to 30 mph winds, gusting to 45 mph, trees may yet come down Beaufort County, Lamb said. The wind will be at its strongest from late morning through the afternoon.
There are no other storms hovering on the horizon.
By 8:30 a.m. Thursday, South Carolina Electric and Gas’s website showed five incidents resulting in 10 outages throughout Beaufort County.
Lady’s Island and St. Helena Island fared pretty well and only had “a little bit of standing water in low areas,” Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said Thursday morning. The roads throughout the two islands were spared and there weren’t any power outages, he said.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Chief Reece Bertholf said the department had only one fire call throughout the storm - a false alarm.
“We made it through pretty good,” he said.
Bluffton also experienced a “pretty uneventful storm,” Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said Thursday morning.
Any information on storm damage on Hilton Head was not immediately available from Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue on Thursday morning.
This story will be updated as more information is heard from other areas of Beaufort County.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments