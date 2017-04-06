Weather

April 6, 2017 8:39 AM

Your Photos: A major storm rolled in, so Beaufort County grabbed its cameras

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Severe storms hit much of the Southeast on Wednesday, bringing hail, thunderstorms and tornado watches.

Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet photographer gives a view of Wednesday evening's storm as it rolls through the downtown Beaufort area. How's the weather where you are?

But as the storm found its way in the Lowcountry, many readers of The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette pulled out their cameras - or just their phones - to capture the moment.

Here’s a sample of what a few of our readers shared with us through Facebook. Have your own photos or videos? Post them on our page here.

Come back to islandpacket.com for more updates on the storm and its aftermath.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

