Get ready for round two: First wave of severe weather past, second on its way

According to the National Weather Service, the severe threat is out of the area for the next few hours.
Even though the Tornado Watch for Beaufort and Jasper counties was extended from 8 until 11 p.m., the weather service says the severe threat for this round of storms has mostly made its way off the coast and is hanging over the Atlantic.
A meteorologist at the weather service in Charleston said the watch had to be extended because the line hadn’t quite cleared the area by 8 p.m., but the service should be able to cancel the watch before 10 p.m.
However, Beaufort and Jasper counties could continue to see heavy thunderstorms for the next few hours.
And the severe threat isn’t quite over yet. A second wave of storms is still expected before sunrise — bringing with it another chance for severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
This line of storms has already made its way into Georgia and will continue moving toward the coast.
Strong storms made their way across the area Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain and a lot of lightning to Beaufort and Jasper counties. But as of 9 p.m., the weather service had not received any reports of hail or tornadoes in the area.
An unstable atmosphere and Wednesday morning’s clear skies allowed more heat to build up ahead of a front, increasing the probability of severe storms and prompting a number of tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings across the region.
“It’s a very rapidly developing and changing situation,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Emlaw. “You could go from no tornadoes to a dozen two hours later across the southeast.”
The meteorologist reminds people to keep cell phones charged with the ringers on to receive up-to-date weather alerts.
“Make sure you have a plan,” he said. “Have a plan on what you’ll do if a tornado is coming your direction, or if the winds start to increase really rapidly. Remember to go to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building.”
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments