Yikes! Beaufort County may face hail, high winds and tornadoes this afternoon

Charge those cell phones and start making a plan — severe weather is possible throughout the day.
Two waves of severe storms are expected to roll through the area today, bringing the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes.
The biggest threat of tornadoes comes with the first wave of storms, which is expected to hit the area sometime this afternoon or early evening, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Micheal Emlaw,.
“We’re probably alright for the next two, three, four hours, but after that the threat goes up,” he said. “It does appear that there’s going to be one round, a break, and then another round.”
Emlaw says the tornado threat is due to an abundance of wind shears, which set the stage for dangerous storms.
“We’re dealing with a very unstable atmosphere,” he said. “These wind shears allow whole storms to spin, making it easier for tornadoes to form.”
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for all of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina.
According to the weather service, the first wave will develop “along and south of a warm front across southeast Georgia and extreme southern South Carolina.”
This first wave isn’t expected to be severe. The weather service says the greatest severe threat will come between 1 and 9 p.m. as storms “develop ahead of a cold front.”
The second round of severe storms could develop between midnight and 6 a.m.
Emlaw says he isn’t aware of any tornadoes developing from this system yet, but said such storms are unpredictable.
“It’s a very rapidly developing and changing situation, he said. “You could go from no tornadoes to a dozen two hours later across the southeast.”
The meteorologist reminds people to keep cell phones charged with the ringers on to receive up-to-date weather alerts.
“Make sure you have a plan,” he said. “Have a plan on what you’ll do if a tornado is coming your direction, or if the winds start to increase really rapidly. Remember to go to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building.”
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments