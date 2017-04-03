Thunderstorms headed South Carolina’s way

A powerful front on the move today generating severe weather across the southern tier of the United States will bring scattered thunderstorms to Jasper and Beaufort counties as well.
Weather.com forecasts scattered storms across the area starting around 4 p.m. and continuing at least through 8 p.m.
A second wave is likely later, from about 11 p.m. through 5 a.m.
The National Weather Service also has issued a rip current warning through 8 p.m., advising of "very strong" rip currents possible along area shorelines. The service is warning beach-goers to stay out of the surf.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
Comments