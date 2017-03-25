Rare March subtropical storm could develop over the Atlantic early next week

A rare March subtropical storm could develop over the Atlantic sometime early next week.
According to The Weather Channel, there has only been one other subtropical or tropical storm form in the Atlantic in March since before the Civil War.
The Weather Channel reports a “broad trough of low pressure” is sitting near the Dominican Republic; if this develops into a low-pressure center and enough moisture remains in the region, Subtropical Storm Arlene will be born. However, winds must reach 39 mph for the system to receive this name.
While the system is expected to stay away from the South Carolina coast, the Post and Courier notes it could still “bring swells and surf.”
The significance of this possible storm isn’t its size or impact. The anonomaly is the fact that any type of tropical storm could develop over the Atlantic more than two months before the official start of hurricane season — which runs June through November.
A gale warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Winds over the Atlantic near the Bahamas are expected to reach 15 to 20 knots through tonight, and up to 35 knots on Monday, with swells up to 15 feet.
