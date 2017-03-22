Weather

March 22, 2017 9:40 AM

Storm brings baseball-size hail to Upstate, wind gusts to Lowcountry

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

The storm system that moved through Georgia and the Carolinas overnight brought high winds to Beaufort County, but really walloped the Upstate.

Hail ranging in size from a quarter up to a baseball smashed down on Greenville and Spartanburg counties, according to reports gathered by the National Weather Service.

Some of that hail smashed windshields of new BMW vehicles manufactured in Greer, according to the Weather Service. Below is an interactive map of events related to the system reported to the weather system as of about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

