Storm brings baseball-size hail to Upstate, wind gusts to Lowcountry

The storm system that moved through Georgia and the Carolinas overnight brought high winds to Beaufort County, but really walloped the Upstate.
Hail ranging in size from a quarter up to a baseball smashed down on Greenville and Spartanburg counties, according to reports gathered by the National Weather Service.
#hail from Taylor's SC.. #Weather pic.twitter.com/ZiKa9cOKok— Joe St. John (@Joestjohn68) March 22, 2017
More windshields cracked due to hail this afternoon. This was on Pelham Rd at Batesville in #Greenville pic.twitter.com/BIO156gx0v— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) March 21, 2017
Some of that hail smashed windshields of new BMW vehicles manufactured in Greer, according to the Weather Service. Below is an interactive map of events related to the system reported to the weather system as of about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
