Forget spring weather. We’ve got summer weather coming to the Lowcountry starting this week

Can that coat you’ve been wearing the past few weeks finally stay in the closet? Soon enough.
While Monday marked the official first day of spring, the brisk morning air had many of us leaving the house in layers. Don’t expect that to be the case Tuesday.
Tuesday’s high, according to weather.com, will be 85 in both Bluffton and Beaufort. Hilton Head is currently listed at 82 and Savannah is 86.
Temps ranging in the 70s to 80s will stay with us through the first weekend of April. The only current exception is Thursday, with highs and lows in the 50s and morning showers expected.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham
Comments