Brrr...Record-breaking temps hit the Lowcountry, but warm weather on the way

The Lowcountry saw record-breaking low temperatures this morning, and unfortunately winter is not over yet.
On Thursday morning, Charleston hit 24 degrees and broke its previous record of 28 set in 1988.
Savannah hit 26 degrees, tying the previous record set in 1890, according to the National Weather Service.
The service issued a freeze warning for Beaufort County Thursday morning, set to expire at 10 a.m. However, meteorologists warn that the area will likely see freezing temperatures again Friday morning.
The winter weather is linked to a high pressure system unleashing snow storms and January-like temperatures across the East Coast. According to AccuWeather, Nashville, Charlotte, Augusta, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla., likely will see record-breaking low temperatures this week.
But there is light — and warmth — at the end of the tunnel.
Spring weather should be getting back to normal this weekend. Beaufort County could see high temperatures in the 60s on Friday and low 70s on Saturday. Nighttime lows will also rebound to seasonal for a change, the mid 40s inland to near 50 degrees at the coast.
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
The forecast
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night Patchy frost after 5a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. Light west wind.
Friday Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 69
- National Weather Service
