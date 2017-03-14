Freeze watch: Prepare for bitter cold in the Lowcountry

It’s going to get very cold in the Lowcountry this week, forecasters warn.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Beaufort County, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s on Wednesday and below freezing Thursday morning.
The weather service warns Beaufort County could see a light freeze Wednesday and Friday mornings in mostly interior parts of the county, with a hard freeze possible all the way to the coast Thursday morning.
Temperatures could stay freezing for as long as one to two hours, which could kill sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the statement.
The winter weather is linked to a high pressure system unleashing snow storms and January-like temperatures across the East Coast. According to AccuWeather, the cities of Nashville; Charlotte; Augusta, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla., likely will see record-breaking low temperatures this week.
Charleston and Savannah could see record lows on Thursday morning in the 20s, according to the National Weather Service. No precipitation is expected in the region.
But there is light — and warmth — at the end of the tunnel.
Spring weather should be getting back to normal this weekend. Beaufort County should see high temperatures in the 60s on Friday and low 70s on Saturday.
Beaufort County forecast provided by NWS Charleston
Tuesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday night
Clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Comments