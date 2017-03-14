Cancelled flights are piling up at Savannah-Hilton Head International

Heading to New York, Chicago or DC this week?
...Are you sure?
With feet of snow coating much of New England, and blizzard warnings popping up in multiple states, several flights out of Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport are being impacted.
Tuesday flights from Savannah to New York City, Washington DC, Chicago, Newark, Boston and Philadelphia were either cancelled or delayed. That continues a trend that started Monday as a total of 5,000 Tuesday flights were cancelled nationwide.
Some airlines are offering waivers to passengers affected by the storms.
Heavy snow is expected to continue Tuesday, with rates of 1 to 4 inches per hour in some spots. Freezing rain near the I-95 corridor from Boston to DC and strong winds could also lead to tree damage and power outages.
