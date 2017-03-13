Brrr .... When will it feel like spring again?

Don’t put away those winter coats just yet. Forecasters are predicting a cold, high-pressure system will bring even cooler and damp weather to the region Monday evening, and we could see temperatures dip below freezing later in the week.
Beaufort County is starting off the work week with brisk, below-normal temperatures with a high of 58 on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Wind chill will linger in the 30s.
The winter weather is linked to a high pressure system unleashing snow storms and January-like temperatures across the East Coast. According to AccuWeather, the cities of Nashville, Charlotte, Augusta, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla., likely will see record-breaking low temperatures this week.
The weather service is warning that Beaufort County could see a light freeze Wednesday and Friday mornings in mostly interior parts of the county, with a hard freeze possible all the way to the coast Thursday morning.
“The freeze Thursday morning could be especially damaging with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s away from the beaches,” the National Weather Service said in a statement Monday.
Temperatures will start to warm up again Friday as the system moves out of the area. Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
