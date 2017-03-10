We don’t want to rain on your parade, but ...

The luck of the Irish might not be with Hilton Head Island this weekend. The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and according to the weather forecast, so is the rain. Pack an umbrella and pull on some layers — there’s a 70 percent chance of rain for the afternoon, and the high is expected to be somewhere in the mid- to high 50s.
If you’re heading to the Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, the forecast might be a bit more to your taste. While the high will only be in the 60s, it is supposed to be mostly sunny and dry.
With talk of rain, flowers in full bloom and temperatures soaring into at least the high 70s Friday afternoon, it certainly feels like spring in the area. But a blast of cold air will reach the area early next week. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s sometime between Monday and Thursday across the region.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will start dropping Friday night, reaching the 40s early in the morning. Rain will continue into Monday, with highs near 60. Although daytime highs are expected to stay in the 50s and 60s for the beginning of the week, the lows Tuesday through Thursday night could drop into the 30s. But don’t panic just yet; it shouldn’t get cold enough to kill off those gorgeous blooms. Keep an eye on the forecast as we go into next week. The National Weather Service says our lows might go down even more Monday morning and it could issue a frost advisory.
