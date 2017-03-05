Your workweek weather forecast: There’s a chance of rain

If you’re tired of seeing that pollen all over your car, keep your fingers crossed — there’s a chance Beaufort County might get some rain this week.
So, maybe you can skip the car wash, at least one day. Maybe.
According to Michael Stroz of the National Weather Service in Charleston, the area could see rainfall by mid-week. Aside from that, the weather pattern remains dry with slightly above average temperatures.
Here’s a look at the week ahead:
▪ Monday: Generally warming up and dry, with highs around 70 and lows in the upper-50s.
▪ Tuesday: Warming trend continues with highs closer to the mid-70s and lows in the upper-50s. A storm system could approach in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 15 percent.
▪ Wednesday: Rain chances increase to 50 percent during the morning and early afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs will still be in the mid-70s, but lows drop into the upper-40s when the storm system leaves the area late afternoon, ushering in a cold — or cooler — front.
▪ Thursday: Forecast to be the day closest to seasonal averages for this time of year, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s. Lows remain in the upper-40s. Dry.
▪ Friday: Temperatures will warm up to the mid-70s, with lows in the low-50s.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
